Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 23,100 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $12.72 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

