Morgan Stanley Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $47.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

