Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of InfuSystem worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $49,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

