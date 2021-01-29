Morgan Stanley Buys New Shares in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.