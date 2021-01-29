Morgan Stanley Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of RumbleON worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth $53,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of RMBL opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

