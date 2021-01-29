Morgan Stanley Has $125,000 Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

