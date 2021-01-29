Morgan Stanley Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $43.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE BKU opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

