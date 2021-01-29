Morgan Stanley Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $138.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

