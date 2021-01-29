Morgan Stanley Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

