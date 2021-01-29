Morgan Stanley Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $78.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of BX opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

