Morgan Stanley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

