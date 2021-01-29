Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

