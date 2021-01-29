Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.