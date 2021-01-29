Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31,857,725 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

About Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

