Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.