Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

