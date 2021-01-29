Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s share price traded down 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.52. 3,305,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,041,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

