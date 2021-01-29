MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $14.72 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.59.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other non-life insurance products; and individual insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, and other life insurance products.

