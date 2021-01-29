MSCI Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE MSCI opened at $395.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.82. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

