MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day moving average of $385.82. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

