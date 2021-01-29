MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

