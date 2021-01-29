MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of CSL opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

