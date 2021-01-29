MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,215 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

