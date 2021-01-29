MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 868 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $578.38 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $631.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,819.79 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

