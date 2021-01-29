MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $142,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,564 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.