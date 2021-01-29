MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $263,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

