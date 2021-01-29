MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

