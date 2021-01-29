MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,851 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.