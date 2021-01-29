MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

