MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 403,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.