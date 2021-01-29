MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 354.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

