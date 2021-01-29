MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Intel makes up about 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.