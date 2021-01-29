MU Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 26,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 241,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.