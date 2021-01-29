Multiplier One Day Trading Volume Reaches $177,969.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Multiplier has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $177,969.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

