Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

