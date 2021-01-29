Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

