Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 872.3% in January

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 872.3% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

