MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $991.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in MYR Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MYR Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.