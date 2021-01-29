Mysterium 1-Day Volume Tops $171,305.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $171,305.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 86.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.