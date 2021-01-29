Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $420.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.02 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($18.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. 8,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

