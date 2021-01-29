Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.