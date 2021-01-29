Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0287

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $73,821.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

