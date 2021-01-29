Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Up 252.3%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares shot up 252.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.38. 2,135,555,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 354,798,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

