Nano (NANO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $328.79 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $562.57 million and $328.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00011192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,722.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.70 or 0.03763583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00382534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 394.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.37 or 0.01135604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00471242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00377927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00232900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.