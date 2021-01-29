Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 25,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

