Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

