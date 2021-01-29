Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.97.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $139.03 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

