Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.97.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $139.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

