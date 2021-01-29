National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TFII opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

