National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

